Donegal-based Simply Red star Mick Hucknall issues Irish Passport 'FREEDOM!' call
Simply Red frontman Mick Hucknall has caused a stir by posting an image of his Irish Passport alongside the legend 'FREEDOM!'
By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 10:11 am
The Manchester-born blue-eyed soul singer is no stranger to the north west.
He is a co-owner of a salmon fishery and estate in Donegal and spends a lot of time fishing the Finn River.
The multi-million selling pop star issued the tweet via the official Simply Red twitter account.
Mr. Hucknall is a former member of the British Labour party and was a strong supporter of the United Kingdom remaining with the European Union.