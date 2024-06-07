Donegal heads to the polls today to vote in local and European elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donegal goes to the polls today for both the local and European elections.

Polling stations across the country opened at 7am this morning, Friday, June 7 for the local and European elections and will remain so until 10pm tonight.

In Donegal, the segregation and verification of votes for both the local – Donegal County Council – and European elections will begin on Saturday morning at Letterkenny’s Aura Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tally men and women will be looking at the voting closely and the tally figures should give an indication of who has done well and who could be relying on transfers to take a seat.

Donegal votes today in the local and European elections.

However, official counting will not begin until Sunday.

The count centre for both Buncrana EA and Carndonagh EA will be located at Carndonagh Community School.

Sitting councillors Rena Donaghey and Nicholas Crossan are not seeking re-election. Twenty-one candidates are vying for Inishowen’s nine seats on Donegal County Council. In Donegal as a whole, there are 91 candidates vying for the 37 seats on the next term of the council.

The European election votes will be sent to Castebar for counting, with 27 candidates there battling for five seats.