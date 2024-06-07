Donegal heads to the polls today to vote in local and European elections
Polling stations across the country opened at 7am this morning, Friday, June 7 for the local and European elections and will remain so until 10pm tonight.
In Donegal, the segregation and verification of votes for both the local – Donegal County Council – and European elections will begin on Saturday morning at Letterkenny’s Aura Centre.
Tally men and women will be looking at the voting closely and the tally figures should give an indication of who has done well and who could be relying on transfers to take a seat.
However, official counting will not begin until Sunday.
The count centre for both Buncrana EA and Carndonagh EA will be located at Carndonagh Community School.
Sitting councillors Rena Donaghey and Nicholas Crossan are not seeking re-election. Twenty-one candidates are vying for Inishowen’s nine seats on Donegal County Council. In Donegal as a whole, there are 91 candidates vying for the 37 seats on the next term of the council.
The European election votes will be sent to Castebar for counting, with 27 candidates there battling for five seats.
You can find the list of candidates seeking to be elected to Donegal County Council online at https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3ea50e80d99143e8b5d45ab58c6e8e9c
