Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue takes up Junior Minister role

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue has been appointed a Minister of State, which was announced following a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday afternoon.

The Inishowen-based Fianna Fail TD has been appointed Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media with special responsibility for Sport and Postal Policy.

Donegal’s Deputy McConalogue was previously the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. However, in the new Cabinet, this role was given to Deputy Martin Heydon of Fine Gael.

His new Junior Minister role is understood to have been one of the most sought-after appointments.

The appointment of 23 ministers of state is an increase of three on the last Coalition.