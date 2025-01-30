Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue takes up Junior Minister role

By Laura Glenn
Published 30th Jan 2025, 11:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue has been appointed a Minister of State, which was announced following a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday afternoon.

The Inishowen-based Fianna Fail TD has been appointed Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media with special responsibility for Sport and Postal Policy.

Donegal’s Deputy McConalogue was previously the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. However, in the new Cabinet, this role was given to Deputy Martin Heydon of Fine Gael.

His new Junior Minister role is understood to have been one of the most sought-after appointments.

The appointment of 23 ministers of state is an increase of three on the last Coalition.

Related topics:DonegalArtsCulture

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice