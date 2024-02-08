News you can trust since 1772

Donohoe says Dublin committed to A5 and will soon consider proposals to benefit Donegal/Derry

Paschal Donohoe says the Irish Government is committed to the A5 road project and indicated it will soon consider proposals to support the development of an all-island economy with ‘particular benefit’ to Donegal and Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:29 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 16:38 GMT
The Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform said: “The Government continues to remain committed to the development of the A5 project.”

The minister made the comments when he asked about progress on the £1.6billion Derry to Aughnacloy road project by Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle.

"I know that, in very general terms, the Government will shortly be considering proposals we can make that will support the really positive news regarding the reconstitution of the Good Friday institutions.

Paschal DonohuePaschal Donohue
"We will look at how we can continue to support the development of an all-island economy to the particular benefit of the communities the Deputy just referenced. I expect there will be further progress on that soon,” said Deputy Donohue.

