Drew Thompson returns to council for DUP as Hilary McClintock replacement

Virginia McVea, the Chief Electoral Officer, has given notice that Mr. Thompson had been returned to fill the vacancy in the Waterside District Electoral Area (DEA).

The DUP veteran first ran for council in the Waterside area of the old Derry City Council in 2001. Though unsuccessful on that occasion he was eventually returned to represent the Waterside in 2005.

He held the seat in 2011 and was returned to the new Derry City and Strabane District Council in 2014 in the same area before losing his seat to Philip McKinney of the Alliance Party in 2019.

Drew Thompson