Mr Eastwood was speaking after Chris Heaton-Harris said he would call an Assembly election and would give more details this week.

It is now unclear whether an election will be called ahead of talks between the Secretary of State and representatives from various parties over the coming days, following on from a failure to restore power-sharing by last Friday.

The DUP has warned that an election will change nothing if the Protocol remains as is, indicating it would not go back into power-sharing unless and until the British government and the EU changed the post Brexit trade agreement, which both parties had signed up to.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood speaks to the media with party Colleagues Claire Hanna and Matthew O’Toole after a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier this month. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Mr Eastwood said it was clear the North’s political parties and the public did not want an election and need a functioning Executive and Assembly to deal with the issues impacting people.

The Derry MP said: “The Secretary of State’s failure to outline details of an Assembly election should be the end of the idea. The only thing proposing an early election achieved was prompting anger from the public who want politicians dealing with issues like the cost of living emergency and our crumbling health service, not knocking on their doors.

“What we really need is renewed negotiations between the British government and the EU to solve the small number of outstanding issues around the Protocol, while protecting the huge economic benefits, so they we can get the institutions up and running again. Local Ministers taking decisions on behalf of local people is the best way to address the multiple crises facing people here.