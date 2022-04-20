DTUC postpone events in solidarity with striking workers

DTUC said the decision has been taken following the announcement that UNITE the Union members working in the council, education and housing sectors will begin strike action from April 25 to May 1 and following the May Day bank holiday from May 3 to May 8.

"DTUC fully support our colleagues in UNITE and unequivocally endorse their decision to commence the next phase of industrial action, correctly rejecting a pay offer of 1.75%.

"We stand in solidarity with these workers and we won't be crossing their picket lines," a spokesperson for the council said.

A number of DTUC events scheduled for Workers' Rights and Social Justice Week 2022 have been postponed.

The following events have been postponed until a later date,

1. Tuesday, April 26 - Palestine Action / Derry Anti War Coalition - Ending the Arms Trade

2. Thursday, April 28 - Inter Trade Union Soccer Tournament

3. Friday, April 29 - Miners Shot Down Film - with special guest Jim Nichol

4. Sunday, May 1 - Noeleen OKane - Historical Trade Union Walking Tour

A Friends of the Factories plaque unveiling will still go ahead at the Star Factory on Saturday, April 23 at 1.30pm.