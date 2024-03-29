DUP appoints interim leader as Jeffrey Donaldson stands down

The DUP has appointed Gavin Robinson as interim leader after an emergency meeting was called by the party on Friday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Mar 2024, 13:04 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 14:41 GMT
Jeffrey Donaldson
Jeffrey Donaldson

In a statement the party said Gavin Robinson would take over from the outgoing leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

The DUP said: “The Party Chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect.

“In accordance with the Party Rules, the Party Officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.

“The Party Officers have this morning unanimously appointed Mr Gavin Robinson MP as the Interim Party Leader."

Gavin Robinson is the fourth leader in the space of just four years following Arlene Foster’s resignation in May 2021, a short stint by Edwin Poots, and Mr. Donaldson’s tenure from June 2021 until today.

