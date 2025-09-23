DUP continues to push for British Army to be allowed to recruit at Derry jobs fairs

The DUP continues to push for the British Army to be allowed to recruit at jobs fairs in Derry.

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton has again complained members of Derry & Strabane council opposed the participation of the British Armed forces at a recruitment showcase in the Foyle Arena.

At a recent meeting of DC&SDC’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee councillors were advised the local authority had received multiple requests from the Department for Communities for an armed forces stand at the fair.

Nationalist councillors objected referencing the British Army’s history in the city.

At Stormont Mr. Middleton asked the First Minister Michelle O’Neill ‘whether she wants the armed forces to "butt out" of all jobs fairs in Northern Ireland or just those that are in areas that are under nationalist control, given that, when taking up office, she said that she would be a "First Minister for all", but following the decision by councillors in Londonderry about the jobs fair, her commentary shows that she is unwilling to set aside party politics and show leadership’.

Mrs. O'Neill replied: “The Member will know that I have made my position on the matter clear. The democratically elected local councillors know best what is good in their own community.

"Given the history of the British Army in Derry, I stand over saying that I think that that was the right call for them to make about what happens at a jobs fair. If anybody wants to join any part of the British military, they can do so anywhere else. They can apply online or in whatever way they wish, but the sensitivities around Derry are not lost on people.”

But Mr Middleton insisted: “I asked whether that applies to all councils in Northern Ireland. First Minister, do you not see the hypocrisy of your commentary commemorating the victim makers while being unwilling to allow citizens in my community to engage with the armed forces in their council area? Do you not see the hypocrisy in that?”

Mrs O'Neill again replied: “Do you not see the hypocrisy of going against the decision of the democratically elected local councillors? I back the councillors and their decision, because it was right and appropriate. You should also respect the council's decision, because it was taken in the best interest of the community.”