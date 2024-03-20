Durkan: 90% of university places in Belfast detrimental to Derry and the North

Mark Durkan has said the concentration of ‘90 per cent of university places in Belfast’ is detrimental to Derry and the whole of the North.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:23 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 11:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

“Our universities need to be supported not only to grow but to evolve, providing cutting-edge courses and producing more creators of ideas, employment and wealth that can be retained locally.

"When I say ‘locally’, I mean ‘locally’. The concentration of around 90 per cent of university places in Belfast is not just detrimental to regional balance and the economic and social well-being of my constituency and constituents in Derry and many other areas across the North but holds Northern Ireland back,” said the SDLP MLA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr. Durkan made the comments during a debate at Stormont on Tuesday.

Most Popular
Magee CollegeMagee College
Magee College

He was speaking to a motion tabled by his constituency colleague, DUP MLA Gary Middleton, that called on the Economy Minister Conor Murphy ‘to set ambitious targets to grow the NI economy in this Assembly term, including through creating 5,000 new tech jobs’.

Related topics:NorthDerryBelfastGary MiddletonConor MurphyDUPNorthern IrelandSDLP