Durkan demands removal of ‘unauthorised flags, posters and signage’ from roadsides and street furniture

Mark Durkan has called for stronger action to remove unauthorised flags, posters and signage from street furniture and roadsides.

The SDLP MLA asked the Minister for Infrastructure Liz Kimmins to outline what role her Department has in the removal of such literature and emblems and what action it takes to take them down.

“That is the subject of ongoing debate,” the Minister replied. “My Department has a specific remit to remove things that obstruct or otherwise have an impact on motorists' vision on our roads.

"As the Member knows, however...because of their contentious nature and the difficulties that they can cause, there is engagement taking place on the removal of flags and on whose responsibility it is to do so.”

Mr. Durkan replied: “I am aware of action that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has taken, with the Department and sometimes in the absence of its support, on removing items that are considered to be inflammatory.

During the exchange at the Stormont Assembly, the SDLP MLA went on to ask: "Where items that do not meet the threshold are concerned, however, what sort of message does she think is being sent out when our roundabouts and roadsides are festooned with her party's completely unauthorised political posters?”

In response the Infrastructure Minister replied: “If you can point me to examples, I will be happy to ask officials to consider them.”

The minister concluded: “I am sure that many political parties have signs and banners up everywhere. We look at each case on an individual basis.”