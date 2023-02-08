Eastwood asks Baker when Government is ‘going to do anything about’ Derry university
Colum Eastwood has asked Steve Baker if the British Government is ‘ever going to do anything’ about realising a full-scale university in Derry.
The SDLP leader quizzed the NIO Minister about third level provision on Wednesday.
“The minister will know that the people of Derry have been waiting five-and-a-half decades for a full scale university to be built in the city.
“Given the fact that we have no government at Stormont is this government ever going to do anything about it?” asked the Foyle MP.
Mr. Baker replied: “He knows that progress is continuing on the Derry City and Strabane City Deal following the signing of the Heads of Terms in February 2021.
"The deal includes ten project proposals in the areas of innovation, digitial and health and regeneration, tourism and renewal.
“We continue to provide £55m for the Inclusive Future Fund (IFF)...but he is undoubtedly a fine champion of his area and he will continue..to hold us to account on all these matters.”