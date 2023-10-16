Eastwood asks Sunak to ask Netanyahu to ‘stop dropping bombs on innocent children in Gaza’
The Foyle MP was speaking in the British House of Commons on Monday.
The SDLP leader opened by condemned Hamas’ attacks on southern Israel on Saturday, October 7, in which at least 1,300 people were killed.
“Can I join with the Prime Minister in strongly condemning the despicable, horrendous acts by Hamas last week? It was and is an ongoing war crime.
“Of course though, Madam Deputy Speaker, one war crime does not excuse another. So will the Prime Minister please speak to Prime Minister Netanyahu and ask him to stop dropping bombs on innocent children in Gaza?
"Some of us know all too well that unspeakable violence should not be met with unspeakable violence. We know in Ireland that the only option is to relentlessly pursue peace through dialogue,” the SDLP leader said.
In response to the Foyle MP, Mr. Sunak referred to recent comments made by President Isaac Herzog, whose father, Chaim, another former Israeli President, was born in Ireland.
“I would refer, the Honourable Gentleman, to the Israeli President's words, where he has been clear that Israel is working operationally according to the rules of international law and they will exercise their lawful right to defend themselves and as a friend we will continue to call on them to take every precaution to avoid harming civilians,” said the British Prime Minister.