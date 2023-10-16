Eastwood asks Sunak to ask Netanyahu to ‘stop dropping bombs on innocent children in Gaza’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foyle MP was speaking in the British House of Commons on Monday.

The SDLP leader opened by condemned Hamas’ attacks on southern Israel on Saturday, October 7, in which at least 1,300 people were killed.

“Can I join with the Prime Minister in strongly condemning the despicable, horrendous acts by Hamas last week? It was and is an ongoing war crime.

KHAN YOUNIS, GAZA - OCTOBER 16: Palestinian children injured during Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip arrive on October 16, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Gazans are evacuating to the south following warnings to do so from the Israeli government, ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive. Israel has sealed off Gaza and launched sustained retaliatory air strikes, which have killed at least 2,500 people with more than 400,000 displaced, after a large-scale attack by Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1,300 people and wounding around 2,800. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the announcement of an emergency wartime government. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

“Of course though, Madam Deputy Speaker, one war crime does not excuse another. So will the Prime Minister please speak to Prime Minister Netanyahu and ask him to stop dropping bombs on innocent children in Gaza?

"Some of us know all too well that unspeakable violence should not be met with unspeakable violence. We know in Ireland that the only option is to relentlessly pursue peace through dialogue,” the SDLP leader said.

In response to the Foyle MP, Mr. Sunak referred to recent comments made by President Isaac Herzog, whose father, Chaim, another former Israeli President, was born in Ireland.

