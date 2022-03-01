Eastwood brands Putin 'gangster and despot' and urges Johnson to act on 'Russian money'

The SDLP leader spoke in support of the economic sanctions on the Russian Federation that were announced by the British Government following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

"I welcome and support the measures outlined by the Prime Minister today. Putin is a gangster and a despot who has been trying to undermine and subvert democracy across the world for years. One of the tools he uses is donations to political parties, including in this country. Will the Prime Minister commit today to ridding our democracy of Russian money?" asked the Foyle MLA.