Eastwood: First ever nationalist First Minister and Leader of Opposition at Stormont ‘very significant’

Michelle O'Neill, the first ever nationalist First Minister at Stormont, will be faced in opposition by SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole, if power-sharing is restored as is expected. (Photos by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Mr. Eastwood was speaking in the British House of Commons on Wednesday following the publication by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris of a ‘Safeguarding the Union’ policy paper that followed talks between the British Government and the DUP.

The 24 point plan includes legislation guaranteeing the North’s status in the UK and the replacement of the ‘green lane’ for goods in the Windsor Framework with a so-called ‘UK internal market system’.

"It is important to point out that the people of Ireland, north and south, will decide the constitutional future of Ireland and nobody else. This is a very good day for the people of Northern Ireland,” said the Foyle MP.

Mr. Eastwood referred to the imminent appointment of Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill as First Minister and alluded to the fact that his party colleague, South Belfast MLA Matthew O’Toole, is likely to assume the mantle of Leader of the Opposition.

“I'm very glad to see it. I also think we are about to see something very significant. We will have the first ever nationalist First Minister, the first ever nationalist Leader of the Opposition and I wish them all well,” said the SDLP leader.

He urged the Secretary of State to convene a process with ‘all the political parties and the Irish Government to look at how we can reform the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement to make sure that no one party can ever pull them down again’.

Mr. Heaton-Harris, in reply, suggested such a reform ‘actually doesn't have the consent of certainly one of them’ but said he understood his point.

"I have always said when people have asked me about future reform of the institutions that this is a conversation that should be started within Stormont and by the people of Northern Ireland and their elected representatives.