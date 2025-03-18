Eastwood says McGregor has ‘never been elected to anything’ and Irish people are ‘pretty embarrassed’
The Foyle MP was speaking after the controversial mixed martial arts fighter was fêted at the White House on St. Patrick’s Day.
“Conor McGregor has never been elected to anything, he doesn’t represent the Irish people. In fact, we’re all pretty embarrassed by him,” said the former SDLP leader.
The 36-year-old Dubliner was hosted in the Oval Office by US President Donald Trump.
During the visit he took part in an impromptu press briefing where he made anti-immigrant statements and signed a ‘Make Ireland Great Again’ hat.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin responded: “St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship.
"Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.