Eastwood suggests potential transfer of Ebrington Square to Derry and Strabane Council

He was speaking after The Executive Office (TEO) confirmed it paid out £280,000 in compensation and legal payments due to a dispute over the use of Ebrington Square for major events over the summer.

The Foyle MP has requested an urgent meeting with Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady to address what he described as ‘the crisis’ surrounding Ebrington Square.

Mr. Eastwood has called for a meeting to discuss the potential transfer of management of Ebrington Square to DC&SDC.

The crowd at Radio One's Big Weekend, at Ebrington Square in Derry during the City of Culture year in 2013. (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

"There is huge anger in our city that the future of Ebrington Square as live music venue is at risk and that so much money has been spent on legal issues at a time when budgets are severely stretched.

"Ebrington Square must be prioritised for the people of Derry, with new local management structures explored immediately, giving the community a voice in its use,” he said.

The SDLP leader suggested bringing the site under council control.

"I believe that transferring the management of the site to DC&SDC gives us the best chance to utilise this space. This is one of the premier venues our city has to offer.

Ebrington Square

"There have been many great nights here over the last few years and it would be an incredible shame to see this wonderful resource taken away from us."

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin also called for action but said a transfer of the site must not be allowed to become a burden on ratepayers.

"There is a clear need for accountability. There was unanimous support from all parties at the Audit, Assurance and Risk Committee this week for People Before Profit’s proposal for an urgent meeting of Council with TEO to discuss ‘the use, management and future’ of the Square.

"Proposals from the SDLP MP Colum Eastwood and others for the Council to takeover responsibility for the Square could be the way forward - but there will be a cost to this and it can't become a further burden on ratepayers.

"Derry and Strabane Council is already overburdened by Stormont,” he stated.

A spokesperson for DC&SDC said responsibility for Ebrington Square lies with The Executive Office and any decisions around permissions for events is a matter for the TEO.

The spokesperson confirmed that Council is in regular contact with TEO in relation the Ebrington Square Space and as a key stakeholder in the city is very happy to be involved in any co-design process and consultative role.

"The Council recognises the importance of hosting large scale events in the city and is happy to continue to work in partnership with TEO, music promoters and other key stakeholders including tenants and local residents to facilitate them where possible.

“The Council has been carrying out due diligence in relation to the potential transfer of the site and the associated funding and resources that would be required to facilitate this.

"This process remains ongoing and the Council remains committed to working with TEO in relation to the future of this strategically important development site,” the spokesperson stated.

A TEO spokesperson said: “The Executive Office remains committed to Ebrington as a space for everyone: to enjoy events, to stay, to eat and drink, to work, and to relax.

“Work is commencing urgently on the development of a new events policy, including concerts, and this will involve full consultation with all interested parties.

“The Executive Office is seeking a meeting with Derry City and Strabane District Council on future arrangements for the site.”

In correspondence with Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin TEO said it had ‘identified and agreed to embrace further checks and balances in its own process in the hope that the holding of future events will have the full support of all sections of the local community’.

The 26 acre Ebrington site was transferred from the British Ministry of Defence to the Office of First and Deputy First Minister (OFMDFM) in December 2003, at which time it was valued by the British military at £13m.

The urban generation company Ilex was set up in 2003 at the behest of OFMDFM – now TEO – and the Department for Social Development (DSD) – now the Department for Communities, to oversee the management and development of the former military site.

Ilex was, however, wound-up on March 31, 2016, having facilitated the delivery of the Peace Bridge, the use of the parade ground as a major public space, the ‘One City One Plan One Voice’ regeneration plan, the renovation of many of the listed buildings at Ebrington, and tenancies for a number of local businesses.

Following the winding-up of Ilex transfer of responsibility for the Ebrington site to Derry City and Strabane District Council was mooted but it remains under the aegis of TEO.