Eastwood tells Starmer disabled Derry constituent got sickness benefits under Tories but will get zero under Labour reforms

A Derry woman who requires round-the-clock care received sickness benefit payments under the Tory system but will ‘get zero’ under Labour’s reforms, Colum Eastwood told Keir Starmer on Wednesday.

The SDLP MP raised the case of a constituent during Prime Minister’s Questions at Westminster.

"A lady came to see me recently who needed help. She had a disability. It meant that her children have to help her cut up her food. They have to help her wash beneath the waist. They have to supervise her as she goes to the toilet.

“Under the Tory welfare system we were able to get that lady on Personal Independence Payments (PIP). Under the new Prime Minister's new proposed system she will get zero, nothing,” said the Foyle MP.

Colum Eastwood speaking in the British House of Commons on Wednesday.

Mr. Eastwood blasted the reforms.

"After 14 years of the Tory government - and many of us wanting to see the back of them - can the Prime Minister answer one question? What was the point if Labour are going to do this?” he asked.

Mr. Starmer replied: “I've lived with the impact of disability in my family through my mother and brother all my life. I do understand the human impact of this but the current system is morally and economically indefensible and we are right to reform it and nobody should be defending the broken status quo.

"We are proceeding on three principles: that if you can work you should work; if you need help into work the state should help you, not hinder you; and if you can never work you must be supported and protected.”