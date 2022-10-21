Eastwood urges Executive to fund second phase of Brandywell development

The Foyle MP said the redevelopment should be funded through the Sub-Regional Stadia scheme but complained that this has been on hold with no Executive in place.

"In the past, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium has hosted great teams from around the world, received European matches and is packed for every home match City play.

"But with no Executive in place, Derry City FC and their fans have been left in limbo on the future of funding promised through the Sub-Regional Stadia project,” he said.

Mickey Duffy hurdles Sean Gannon during Derry City's clash with Shamrock Rovers. Colum Eastwood wants the Executive to overcome obstacles to the redevelopment of the Brandywell.

Mr. Eastwood blamed his political opponents for the lack of progress.

"While City and their players accomplish much on the pitch, promised funding to enhance facilities at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is nowhere to be seen.

"This is increasingly frustrating for fans who have been let down time and time again by the Executive in Stormont. We need the Executive to step up now to provide funding for the second phase of this long-waited development.

"I've contacted to the Executive today to ask them to provide a cast iron guarantee on when funding to meet the club's essential needs will be received and ensure that this funding is increased from the previous figure to reflect the soar in inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad