Economy Minister Conor Murphy told to rest pending medical tests, Sinn Féin confirm

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Speaker of the Stormont Assembly Edwin Poots was advised Mr. Murphy would not be in a position to attend Assembly business this week.

“Conor Murphy has been advised by his doctor to rest pending scheduled medical tests.

“He informed the Speaker on Friday that he would not be available to respond to an economy motion in the Assembly today.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy

“He has also informed the Covid Inquiry that he will not be able to attend a hearing, scheduled for this week, also on medical advice.