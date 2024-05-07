Economy Minister Conor Murphy told to rest pending medical tests, Sinn Féin confirm
First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Speaker of the Stormont Assembly Edwin Poots was advised Mr. Murphy would not be in a position to attend Assembly business this week.
“Conor Murphy has been advised by his doctor to rest pending scheduled medical tests.
“He informed the Speaker on Friday that he would not be available to respond to an economy motion in the Assembly today.
“He has also informed the Covid Inquiry that he will not be able to attend a hearing, scheduled for this week, also on medical advice.
“First and foremost I wish Conor well and a full and speedy recovery. It is essential that, while under medical supervision he follows fully the medical advice he has been given and takes the time to rest and recover,” the Sinn Féin Vice-President said.
