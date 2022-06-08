Edwin Poots renames Derry civil service building Jubilee House in honour of Elizabeth II of GB and NI

Speaking at an official renaming ceremony at the Ballykelly building, which opened in 2018, he said: “It gives me great pleasure to rename Ballykelly House as Jubilee House to mark and celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

“As one of DAERA’s three headquarters, I believe the renaming of this state-of-the-art building will reflect and honour Her Majesty’s outstanding 70-year reign. It is just one of many events and schemes we have organised in the Department to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.”

DAERA HQ in Ballykelly

The facility, which opened in 2018, is located on the former Shackleton Army Base and boasts modern, cutting edge technologies. It also allows for an innovative approach to multi-site working across the DAERA network.