Ex-Foyle Port chair Bonnie Anley and former Ilex Board member Colm McKenna among Department of Justice appointments
The former Foyle Port chair Bonnie Anley has been appointed to the Leadership Board of Forensic Science Northern Ireland.
One-time Ilex board member Colm McKenna, meanwhile, has been appointed to the Department of Justice Departmental Management Board.
Ms. Anley and Mr. McKenna are among seven Non-Executive Board Members (NEBMs) to have been appointed to the Boards of the Department of Justice and Agencies.
All seven members took up appointment on August 1, 2024 for a three-year term until July 31, 2027, the Department of Justice confirmed.
