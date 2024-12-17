Executive must deliver on Magee Taskforce plan actions, says McLaughlin

SDLP Opposition Economy Spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin MLA has said the Executive must deliver on the newly-published Magee Taskforce Action Plan.

She was speaking after the final report and action plan of the taskforce was unveiled at an event on the Magee Campus in Derry on Monday.

The Foyle MLA said: “The publication of the Magee Taskforce Action Plan is a welcome milestone that people in Derry and the wider North West have been waiting decades for.

"I know first-hand, the hard work Stephen and the rest of the Taskforce have undertaken to make this plan a reality and I would like to thank all those involved.

"This plan is a serious piece of work which sets out clearly the steps we need to take to reach 10,000 students at Magee.

"For generations, people in this city have campaigned tirelessly for the expansion of Magee University, and to right the historic wrong that denied this city a university befitting it.”

She said that if delivered the plan will not only deliver a substantial increase in student places but also create much-needed jobs.

"The onus is now on the Economy Minister to deliver on the ambitious vision of the taskforce and secure the funding required to transform Magee.

"The people of Derry have waited far too long for meaningful investment in our city. We need to see action, not more delays, to ensure this opportunity is not wasted.

“It is deeply regrettable that it has taken us so long to get here. For too many years, the people of this city have been let down by a lack of political will and economic prioritisation.

"This delay has stifled the potential of our young people and the growth of our economy. Now, we must ensure that the Executive moves quickly and decisively to deliver on this plan.

“Where we go from here will be crucial for the future of our city. We have heard enough promises, seen too many false dawns, it is time for the Executive to deliver for Derry, including by committing the funding outlined in the report and without any delay.’’