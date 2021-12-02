‘Fake news’ - O’Neill and Eastwood speak out as Covid ‘restrictions’ misinformation spreads on social media

The message claimed a whole raft of measures were to be announced by the NI Executive, but this is not the case.

It is unclear where the misinformation originated.

Ms O’Neill wrote: “The message circulating on social media around restrictions is bogus. It is simply not true.”

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood and Sinn Fein leader in the north Michelle O'Neill.

She further claimed: “This is a sinister attempt to cause confusion and spread misinformation at a time when it is important that we all work together to reduce the spread of the virus.”

Mr Eastwood meanwhile Tweeted: “The pubs aren’t closing, it’s fake news.”