‘Fake news’ - O’Neill and Eastwood speak out as Covid ‘restrictions’ misinformation spreads on social media
Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood have today clarified that information circulated via social media around imminent Covid restrictions is not true.
The message claimed a whole raft of measures were to be announced by the NI Executive, but this is not the case.
It is unclear where the misinformation originated.
Ms O’Neill wrote: “The message circulating on social media around restrictions is bogus. It is simply not true.”
She further claimed: “This is a sinister attempt to cause confusion and spread misinformation at a time when it is important that we all work together to reduce the spread of the virus.”
Mr Eastwood meanwhile Tweeted: “The pubs aren’t closing, it’s fake news.”
The viral nature of the post circulated had left many people worried that a whole raft of new restrictions and even closures were to be announced today, but senior politicians have clarified that no such announcement is planned and that none of the information contained in the post was true.