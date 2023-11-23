Family of Patsy Duffy to mark 45th anniversary of his death this weekend

The family of Patsy Duffy will mark the 45th anniversary of his death with a wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday.

A commemoration marking the 45th anniversary of the death of Patsy Duffy will take place in Derry on Sunday.

The 32 County Sovereignty Movement, in conjunction with the Duffy family, will remember the late Mr. Duffy at 1pm at the Republican Plot in the City Cemetery.

The father of six was killed on November 24, 1978 as he went to check on weapons he had held on behalf of the IRA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Duffy was unarmed when he was shot dead by undercover British soldiers.

A spokesperson for the 32CSM said: “Patsy was killed on active service by Crown Forces, although unarmed at the time he was cut down in a hail of bullets fired by an undercover British army unit in Maureen Avenue.