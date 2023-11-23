Family of Patsy Duffy to mark 45th anniversary of his death this weekend
The 32 County Sovereignty Movement, in conjunction with the Duffy family, will remember the late Mr. Duffy at 1pm at the Republican Plot in the City Cemetery.
The father of six was killed on November 24, 1978 as he went to check on weapons he had held on behalf of the IRA.
Mr. Duffy was unarmed when he was shot dead by undercover British soldiers.
A spokesperson for the 32CSM said: “Patsy was killed on active service by Crown Forces, although unarmed at the time he was cut down in a hail of bullets fired by an undercover British army unit in Maureen Avenue.
"As Republicans, we feel it is important to remember the sacrifice made by Irish men and women like Patsy and encourage all to attend. The main oration will be delivered by 32CSM organiser, Martin Rafferty.”