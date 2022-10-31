A motion tabled by Sinn Féin Councillors Patricia Logue and Emma McGinley, on behalf of the Longtower Youth Club Youth Committee, to rename the Brandywell Park in honour of the late Derry man passed unanimously at this month's full Council meeting.

Speaking on the proposal, Councillor Logue said: "All councillors in the Moor DEA were contacted by the Youth Committee at Longtower Youth Club to ask for help and advice on how they could get the Brandywell Park renamed in honour of Brian McMenamin.

"I knew Brian personally, and he was a stalwart of community activism and alongside others he was integral in developing the youth and community services here in the Brandywell.

The play park will be renamed in memory of Brian