Fleur Ravensbergen appointed Independent Expert on transition of paramilitary groups to disbandment

Fleur Ravensbergen has been appointed by the British and Irish governments as the new Independent Expert on paramilitary group transition to disbandment.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Secretary of State Hilary Benn made the appointment jointly with Jim O’Callaghan, the Irish Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration.

The Independent Expert took up the role, within the existing Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) legislative framework, on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms. Ravensbergen’s appointment follows the announcment in February 2025 that the governments would jointly appoint an Independent Expert to carry out a short scoping and engagement exercise to assess whether there is merit in, and support for, a formal process of engagement to bring about paramilitary group transition to disbandment.

Fleur Ravensbergen

The objective of the Independent Expert is, the governments said, through independent scoping and engagement, to assess whether there is merit in and support for a formal process that ensures the transition to disbandment of paramilitary groups and to produce a report by mid August 2026.

Mr. Benn said: “The Government is committed to working with partners in Northern Ireland to support efforts against the enduring threats and harms posed to communities by paramilitary groups.

“There is no justification for paramilitary groups and they should have left the stage long ago. But they haven’t. It's therefore right that we test whether there is more that can be done to end paramilitarism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This appointment follows the commitment made by the UK Government and the Government of Ireland to commission a short scoping and engagement exercise to assess whether there is merit in, and support for, a formal process of engagement to bring about paramilitary group transition to disbandment.

“I am delighted that Fleur Ravensbergen has agreed to take on this important role. She brings a great deal of expertise and experience, and her analysis will provide an important contribution to efforts to bring paramilitarism to an end.”

To achieve their objective, the Independent Expert will carry out a programme of exploratory engagement with among others:

representatives of communities affected by paramilitarism, including victims of paramilitary activity;

representatives of wider society in the North;

representatives of the statutory agencies likely to have a role in aspects of implementation of a formal process of engagement with paramilitary groups aimed at facilitating their disbandment;

representatives of paramilitary groups who have an interest in ending the violence and wider harms caused by paramilitary groups.

Ms. Ravensbergen is an independent conflict resolution and negotiation practitioner, and a lecturer in conflict resolution and governance at the University of Amsterdam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has broad and deep experience of supporting dialogue around the world including in the Middle East, Central Africa and Europe. She is a member of the Peace and Security Commission of the Advisory Council of International Affairs (AIV) which advises the Dutch Government and parliament on peace and security.

She serves as the Facilitator for ABN AMRO’s Human Rights Grievance and Remedy Mechanism and is an Advisory Council Member for Fight for Humanity - a Geneva-based human rights organisation.

Previously she co-founded and was Deputy Director of the Dialogue Advisory Group, an Amsterdam-based NGO that facilitates dialogue in armed conflict.

Her appointments is for a period of one year. The Independent Expert role attracts a remuneration of £650 per day and is not pensionable.