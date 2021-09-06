Four Sinn Féin Assembly seat candidates confirmed

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy.

Pádraig Delargy, Ciara Ferguson, Amy Hamilton and Tiarnán Heaney have been confirmed as the candidates.

Commenting after the close of nominations on Sunday night, Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “We are delighted at the calibre of those going forward for the selection conventions. They are all hard-working and dedicated activists who bring a great deal of experience and enthusiasm to the task ahead.

“This is clearly a new era for the party in Derry and the successful candidates will be taking up their roles at a crucial time for politics right across the island. They will have a huge part to play in ensuring commitments to the north west on issues like Magee, the detox centre, housing and health services are honoured as well as delivering Sinn Féin’s vision to create jobs and investment as part of a thriving, vibrant, modern city and region.

“And as part of an all-island party with representation right across the 32 counties, they will be part of an ever growing Sinn Féin team dedicated to protecting the Good Friday Agreement, preventing any hardening of the border and ensuring that Derry takes its rightful place in a United Ireland at the heart of an economically reinvigorated north west region.”