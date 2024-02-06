News you can trust since 1772

Foyle MLAs appointed chairs or vice-chairs of Stormont committees

Three Foyle MLAs were appointed as chairs or vice-chairs of Stormont’s statutory and standing committees as the Assembly got down to business on Tuesday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Feb 2024, 17:07 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 17:08 GMT
DUP MLA Gary Middleton was appointed Economy Committee Deputy Chair.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson was appointed Communities Committee Deputy Chair.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy was appointed Chair of the Assembly and Executive Review Committee.

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer was appointed Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Deputy Chair.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan was appointed Public Accounts Committee Chair.

