News you can trust since 1772

‘Freedom to Run’ to shine light on occupied Palestinian territories through prism of marathon running

The Irish première of a documentary following a group of Palestinian and Scottish runners as they train for the Palestine and Edinburgh marathons in the occupied West Bank will be shown in Derry on March 1.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 15th Feb 2024, 17:24 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 17:25 GMT
A still from 'Freedom to Run.'A still from 'Freedom to Run.'
A still from 'Freedom to Run.'

'Freedom to Run' will be screened at 7pm in St. Columbs Hall followed by a Q&A with the film makers.

The film follows Palestinian running group ‘Right to Movement’ and a group from Glasgow as they train for and run the two marathons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whilst in Palestine, the Scottish runners learn about the impact of checkpoints, demands for permits and the Israeli West Bank barrier that has been branded an ‘apartheid wall’ by critics.

Most Popular

The film has been made by Glaswegian film-makers Dr. Cairsti Russell and Stephen Sheriff.

Dr. Russell said: "My research shows that many people do not understand the reality of life in Palestine and find it difficult to relate to.

"However, since my first trip in 2012, I've been a firm believer that if people visit Palestine and see the reality for themselves, they can't help but be moved by the situation there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is evidenced in the film by the critical journeys of the Scottish runners when they are in Palestine. I hope the film inspires viewers to challenge stereotypes surrounding ordinary people in Palestine.

"I think the success of the screenings so far demonstrates people's willingness and appetite to learn about the wider context surrounding Israel and Palestine, especially since October 7, 2023."

Filmed in Scotland and Palestine in 2018-2019, 'Freedom to Run' was completed in 2023 and premiered in Glasgow in October. It has raised over £7200 for Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Mr. Sheriff said: "It's been fascinating hearing from audience members over the last few months. People are shocked at the degree to which Israel restricts the day-to-day lives of Palestinians in the West Bank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"From the daily commute to the choice of partner, there is no aspect of life where Palestinians do not have to work around Israeli restrictions.

"Using marathon running to tell this story has allowed us to reach audiences who might not otherwise be engaged in discussing these issues and communities have formed around screenings, with grassroots groups coming together to stage events."

Tickets are pay what you can with proceeds to Medical Aid for Palestinians. Book at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-to-run-film-screening-and-filmmaker-qa-derry-tickets-828217108667?aff=oddtdtcreator

Related topics:PalestinePalestinianDerryEdinburgh