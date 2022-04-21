Gary Donnelly orator at 32CSM 'Republic Day' Easter Rising demo

The commemorative event will take place at 1.30 pm on Sunday, April 24 at the Republican plot.

Michael Gallagher, a spokesperson for the movement, said: "April 24 is known as 'Republic Day' amongst Irish Republicans as it is the anniversary of that seminal moment in our history when Pearse proclaimed the Republic from the steps of the GPO."

Gary Donnelly

Mr. Gallagher said the Republic has 'long been misrepresented by Free Staters and their pro-British counterparts in the Six Counties who administer English rule'.

"It is the duty of Republicans to clearly define the Republic of the 1916 Proclamation and what it truly represents.

"Republic Day is an opportunity to do so and challenge the narrative of those who prop up the counter democratic partitionist systems in Ireland today, whilst commemorating all those who gave their lives for Irish freedom," he said.