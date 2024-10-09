Gary Middleton welcomes Gordon Lyons’ announcement of 270 new jobs in Derry

Gary Middleton

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton has welcomed Communities Minister Gordon Lyons’ announcement of 270 new jobs at the Lisahally Service Centre.

Mr Middleton said: "I welcome today's announcement from the Minister for Communities. This is a hugely significant announcement for Londonderry and the North West region.

"It is not just the creation of 270 new jobs at Lisahally, but an investment in our area through additional salaries and a boost to our local economy. It will see the total number of jobs at Lisahally rise to 800 in total.”

The jobs increase are part of a ramping up of the Department for Communities child maintenance, disability and retirement services.

"The jobs announced today are part of DfC plans to increase their resources for the delivery of Department for Work and Pension services including Child Maintenance, Disability and Retirement Services.

"I welcome the commitment by Minister Gordon Lyons MLA and the Department for Communities to the Foyle Constituency,” he said.