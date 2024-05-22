General Election 2024: Derry voters will go to the polls to elect Foyle MP on July 4
SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP welcomed the news, saying it was an opportunity to remove the Tory government from power.
“It has taken 14 years but I’ve finally found something that I agree with this Tory government on - it is time for an election. People will now have an opportunity to cast their verdict on not just the last five years of chaos, pain and turmoil but the last 14 years of government that has left communities across NI far worse off.
“The mission of the next six weeks could not be clearer - it’s time to remove the Tory government from power and install a new administration that understands the value of investing in public services and communities that have been left behind.
"It’s time to reverse the toxic legacy bill, it’s time to restore faith in the power of government as a force for good. It is fundamentally time for change. The best way to support that objective in constituencies across the North is to back SDLP candidates who are ready to turn up and vote the Tories down.
“Everyone knows how important the decisions made at Westminster are for people, public services and communities in Northern Ireland. This is now a huge opportunity to take direct action - SDLP MPs are ready for the fight.”
It is expected the current SDLP leader will run again in Foyle.
Mr. Eastwood polled a massive 26,881 against the sitting Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion’s 9,771 in December 2019 to regain the seat for the SDLP.
It is anticipated former Mayor of Derry City & Strabane and current Ballyarnett councillor Sandra Duffy will contest the seat for Sinn Féin in six weeks’ time though this has not yet been officially confirmed by the party.
The next UK General Election was due to be held by January 28, 2025, at the latest and it had been speculated Mr. Sunak would opt for an autumn poll.
However, the British Prime Minister announced a July 4 poll this afternoon.
