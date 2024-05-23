General Election 2024: Derry will head to the polls to elect Foyle MP on July 4
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood will run again for the seat. It is anticipated former Mayor of Derry City & Strabane and current Ballyarnett councillor Sandra Duffy will stand for Sinn Féin though this has not yet been officially confirmed by the party.
Selection conventions, meanwhile, are to be held by the local branches of the various parties over the coming days.
People Before Profit confirmed to the ‘Journal’ that it intends announcing a candidate in Foyle imminently.
The DUP told the ‘Journal’ its selection process hasn't been completed but that the party will be fielding a candidate in Foyle.
An Aontú selection convention is set to take place by Monday, the ‘Journal’ understands. The Alliance Party are also expected to announce a candidate by early next week.
The local UUP branch is due to meet on Thursday to select a candidate before forwarding to party headquarters for ratification.
The incumbent MP welcomed the news, saying it was an opportunity to ‘remove the Tories from power’.
“It has taken 14 years but I’ve finally found something that I agree with this Tory government on - it is time for an election. People will now have an opportunity to cast their verdict on not just the last five years of chaos, pain and turmoil but the last 14 years of government that has left communities across NI far worse off.
“The mission of the next six weeks could not be clearer - it’s time to remove the Tory government from power and install a new administration that understands the value of investing in public services and communities that have been left behind.
"It’s time to reverse the toxic legacy bill, it’s time to restore faith in the power of government as a force for good. It is fundamentally time for change. The best way to support that objective in constituencies across the North is to back SDLP candidates who are ready to turn up and vote the Tories down.
“Everyone knows how important the decisions made at Westminster are for people, public services and communities in Northern Ireland. This is now a huge opportunity to take direct action - SDLP MPs are ready for the fight.”
People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said the party will be running a suite of candidates across the North.
He told the ‘Journal’ the party wants to see an end to ‘Tory rule and austerity’ and promised an alternative to the nationalist and unionist parties.
At the last Westminster election in 2019 Mr. Eastwood polled a massive 26,881 against the sitting Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion’s 9,771 to regain the seat for the SDLP.
The next UK General Election was due to be held by January 28, 2025, at the latest and it had been speculated Mr. Sunak would opt for an autumn poll.
However, the British Prime Minister announced a July 4 poll on Wednesday.
The Electoral Office says poll cards will be dispatched in a couple of weeks.
Voters can check whether or not they are registered to vote at https://www.eoni.org.uk/Am-I-registered
The deadline for applying to vote by post or proxy is 5pm on June 14.
