General Election 2024: Gary Middleton to stand in Foyle for DUP for fourth time

Gary Middleton has been selected by the DUP to stand in Foyle in the upcoming General Election.

Mr. Middleton said he was delighted to have been officially endorsed as the DUP.

The MLA previously contested the seat in General Elections in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

"I have spent the past 14 years dedicating my life to serving the people of the Foyle constituency both through the local council and also as your MLA. It has been the honour of my life to do so.

Gary Middleton

"As I step forward once again to provide a voice for those who do not feel represented at Westminster, I am looking forward to a positive campaign, and speaking to many voters on the doors,” he said.