General Election 2024: Janice Montgomery confirmed as Ulster Unionist Party candidate in Foyle
Ms. Montgomery was selected at a meeting of the UUP Foyle Branch on Thursday night. Her candidacy was ratified by party headquarters on Friday.
The Drumahoe-native is currently a UUP Alderman on Derry City & Strabane District Council.
She was co-opted to replace Ryan McCready as a councillor for the Faughan District Electoral Area (DEA) in January.
Alderman Montgomery was a first time candidate in the elections to Derry City & Strabane District Council in May 2023, when she stood in the Waterside DEA alongside running mate Darren Guy, and received 448 first preference votes.
She joins SDLP leader Colum Eastwood as one of two confirmed candidates in Foyle. It is anticipated Sandra Duffy will also run for Sinn Féin although her candidacy has yet to be confirmed by the party.
