General Election 2024: Sandra Duffy confirmed as Sinn Féin candidate for Foyle
Her candidacy was ratified by the party's Ard Comhairle on Saturday.
The former Mayor of Derry City & Strabane is a sitting councillor for Ballyarnett.
Following the ratification of her candidacy she said she is determined to ‘lead positive and progressive change’ for everyone in the city.
"This election is an opportunity to endorse strong leadership, positive change and a commitment to work for all.
“I want to seize the huge opportunities available to us to create more and better jobs, expand our university, and put Derry firmly on the map as an exciting place to live, work and study.
“By working together, we can continue the positive transformation of Derry, strengthen our local economy, boost tourism and help local businesses to prosper.
“People have an opportunity to support better funding for our public services, and to reject years of Tory cuts which have targeted workers and families."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.