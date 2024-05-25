General Election 2024: Sandra Duffy confirmed as Sinn Féin candidate for Foyle

Sandra Duffy

Sandra Duffy has been confirmed as the Sinn Féin candidate for Foyle in the upcoming Westminster election.

Her candidacy was ratified by the party's Ard Comhairle on Saturday.

The former Mayor of Derry City & Strabane is a sitting councillor for Ballyarnett.

Following the ratification of her candidacy she said she is determined to ‘lead positive and progressive change’ for everyone in the city.

"This election is an opportunity to endorse strong leadership, positive change and a commitment to work for all.

“I want to seize the huge opportunities available to us to create more and better jobs, expand our university, and put Derry firmly on the map as an exciting place to live, work and study.

“By working together, we can continue the positive transformation of Derry, strengthen our local economy, boost tourism and help local businesses to prosper.