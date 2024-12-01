Counting is ongoing in Donegal.

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn have been elected in Donegal on the first and second counts.

Doherty topped the poll in the Donegal constituency following voting in the General Election, with 18,898 votes, considerably higher than the quota of 12,771. He was elected on the first count.

His party colleague, Padraig MacLochlainn, was elected on the second count, which was declared in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He received 9,799 first preference votes and a further 3,296 votes from the distribution of Doherty’s votes, which took him over the quota, on 13,095 votes.

Deputies Pearse Doherty (left) and Padraig MacLochlainn.

Counting resumed at The Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny on Sunday morning. There are five seats in the Donegal constituency.

Both Deputy Doherty and Deputy MacLochlainn are outgoing TDs who have now been re-elected.

It is expected that the third seat will go to Fianna Fail’s Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher, with the final two seats between Fianna Fail’s Charlie McConalogue, Independent Thomas Pringle and 100% Redress Party’s Charles Ward.