A new mural dedicated to the late Derry journalist and author Nell McCafferty has been described as a ‘lasting testament to a remarkable life’ by President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins.

The Lisfannon Park mural in Nell’s native Bogside was unveiled on Saturday as part of a programme of events organised by Alliance for Choice on International Women’s Day.

The mural by Peaball was the brainchild of Shá Gillespie, organiser of Femme Sesh, which was this year dedicated to the feminist writer and activist, who passed away at the age of 80 last August.

The outdoor gable artwork was created in conjunction with the North West Youth Service’s young women’s group, with Nell’s relatives, friends and fellow journalists among those gathered at the launch.

A mural dedicated to the late Nell Mc Cafferty in Lisfannon Park in the Bogside, painted by Donal O’Doherty and Ray Bonner from the Peaball Art Collective, was unveiled on Saturday afternoon to mark International Women’s Day. Photo: George Sweeney

Speaking at the unveiling, Nell’s life-long friend Eamonn McCann told those gathered how he had known Nell for 70 years, “which is a long time to know anybody”.

"When I look back I can’t pick out any highlight because it has been, to use a cliché, a rollercoaster ride knowing Nell, and having ups and downs and sometimes the downs were as deep as the ups were high,” he said. “She didn’t suffer fools gladly and if she thought you were being foolish she would let you know it in what you might call ‘no uncertain terms’, and I value her for that.”

To the amusement of those gathered, Eamonn McCann said he could “exclusively reveal Bernadette Devlin was exactly 5 foot high, and I can also exclusively reveal that Nell was 5 foot and half an inch, and she made that half an inch sound very important. She once said to me, ‘I tower over her’.

"Bernadette and Nell,” he continued, “were two giants of the women’s struggle generally in Northern Ireland. She was from this area. That’s where I met met her first, running up and down Rossville Street, playing football in Meenan Park.

"When I try to think of what Nell means to me I can’t put it in a phrase. I just know it was very important… she was one of the people who shaped my life. I’ll never forget her.”

"Derry,” Eamonn McCann added, “is a better place for having had Nell McCafferty in it. Goodnight sister.”

The President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins in a statement welcoming the new mural described Nell as a “woman of extraordinary courage, intellect and humanity” as well as a “fearless journalist and unrelenting campaigner”.

"It’s fitting that this international Women’s Day we honour Nell in a way that ensures her presence remains alive in the community on the streets that shaped her and in the city that was always at the heart of her identity.

“Her legacy will endure in the movements she helped inspire, in the freedoms for which she fought, and in the lives she changed.

“May this mural stand as a lasting testament to a remarkable life, a reminder to all of us of the power of words, of activism, and of a conscience that refuses to be silenced,” he said.

A march and rally was also held in Derry city centre to mark International Women’s Day at the weekend. Addressing those gathered, trade unionist Beverly Simpson paid tribute to the women who fought and fight for rights and equality.

She also spoke of the great risks so many women have taken through history in that fight, including the suffragettes and female trade unionists.