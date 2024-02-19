Gordon Lyons will consider Rates Support Grant uplift if money becomes available

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However, the Communities Minister indicated that he was unable to make any decision in relation to funding for the 2024/25 financial year because an Executive budget has not yet been agreed.

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan asked the minister if he had plans to provide financial assistance to local councils or to increase the RSG for less well-off local council areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I will consider the funding for councils, including RSG, in the context of my Department’s overall budget priorities, if any further funding becomes available for the current financial year.

Gordon Lyons says he cannot make any decision on rates support for poorer councils until a budget for 2024/25 is agreed.