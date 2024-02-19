Gordon Lyons will consider Rates Support Grant uplift if money becomes available
and live on Freeview channel 276
However, the Communities Minister indicated that he was unable to make any decision in relation to funding for the 2024/25 financial year because an Executive budget has not yet been agreed.
SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan asked the minister if he had plans to provide financial assistance to local councils or to increase the RSG for less well-off local council areas.
"I will consider the funding for councils, including RSG, in the context of my Department’s overall budget priorities, if any further funding becomes available for the current financial year.
“My Department’s budget for 2024/25 has not been agreed yet by the Executive and I am therefore unable to confirm any funding at this stage for councils for the next financial year,” said the Communities Minister.