Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has announced he is standing down.

He made the announcement today, June 18 and also confirmed he will not be running in the next General Election.

Mr Ryan said it had been an ‘absolute privilege’ to lead the party and thanked all who voted for him ‘on eight different occasions over the years’.

He added that he was stepping down ‘to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders, confident in the strength and values’ he has seen ‘built up’ in the party over the years.

Mr Ryan, the Climate, Environment, Communications and Transport Minister, said he will continue as party leader and in ministerial roles until a new leader is appointed.

He added that he looks forward to fulfilling the role a new leader assigns to him.