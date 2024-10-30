Gregory Campbell asks Rachel Reeves if people earning £300 a week or less should pay income tax
The DUP MP questioned Ms. Reeves about tax on lower wage earners ahead of the announcement of the Budget this week.
“However ‘working people’ is defined, does the Chancellor not accept that people on low incomes and part-time employees who earn up to £300 a week should be exempt from paying income tax?” he asked, speaking in the British House of Commons on Tuesday.
The Chancellor replied: “We will set out details of our tax policy in the Budget tomorrow, but this Government have made a commitment to working people that we will not increase their income tax, their national insurance or the value added tax they pay.”
Ms. Reeves is scheduled to take deliver her Budget Statement following Prime Minister’s questions at Westminster this afternoon.