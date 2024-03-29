Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The East Derry MP was recommended by the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in an unexpected Easter honours list.

The DUP International Development spokesman has been recognised for public and parliamentary service.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is one of only 12 people honoured in the list and the only politician to receive a CBE.