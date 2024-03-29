Gregory Campbell made Commander of the Order of the British Empire in unexpected Easter honours
Gregory Campbell is to be made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by Charles III of Great Britain and NI, it’s been announced.
The East Derry MP was recommended by the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in an unexpected Easter honours list.
The DUP International Development spokesman has been recognised for public and parliamentary service.
He is one of only 12 people honoured in the list and the only politician to receive a CBE.
DUP colleague Gavin Robinson has been appointed to the British king’s Privy Council.