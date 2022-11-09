Gregory Campbell says legacy bill is doomed without support of relatives of those ‘murdered by terrorists’
DUP MP Gregory Campbell has said the British government’s legacy bill is ‘doomed to failure’ if it does not have the support of the relatives of those ‘murdered by terrorists’.
The East Derry MP made the remarks at Westminster on Wednesday.
He also said that whatever comes out of the ongoing ‘Protocol talks’ will require the confidence of the entire community otherwise it will not progress.
“Has the Secretary of State accepted the cold, hard fact that to have any legitimacy the final outcome of the legacy Bill needs the support of innocent victims and relatives of those murdered by terrorists, just as in the wider political realm any outcome of the protocol talks needs support across the community or it, too, will be doomed to failure?” he asked.
The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris replied: “Yes, I absolutely understand that point. Everything that we have been doing since I became Secretary of State is about trying to engage and consult more with those who had issues with the legacy Bill.
"It is never going to be a perfect solution to this particular problem, because no perfect solution exists. However, we will do our best to address all the concerns that people raise with us.”
The minister reiterated his promise to amend the bill.
"I am listening to all parties and all the consultees we talk to, and I am going out to visit victims and victims’ groups in Northern Ireland to try to gauge better what sort of amendments will improve the Bill,” said Mr. Heaton-Harris.