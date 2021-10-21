Gregory Campbell says post offices should be allowed to provide financial services in local communities
DUP MP Gregory Campbell says Post Offices should be allowed to innovate in order to provide financial services in local communities in the decades to come.
The East Derry MP made the suggestion at Westminster this week.
He said: "In the past, the Post Office did innovate to some degree with the support of previous Governments, but just as we see credit unions evolving in terms of financial services, we now need to look ahead to the bigger picture over the next 10 to 15 years, and to allow post offices to innovate and evolve to serve the community better in financial services."
His colleague Jim Shannon agreed saying his comment "encapsulates what we all feel about how post offices have an integral part to play in the future. We look to the Minister for indication of his vision for the future of post offices, and the importance of having them as an integral part of local communities."