Gregory Campbell: UK allows people the ‘diversity’ of seeing themselves as ‘British, Irish, or Northern Irish’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gregory Campbell has said the ‘vast majority’ of people can see that it is the United Kingdom that allows people the ‘diversity’ of considering themselves ‘British, Irish or Northern Irish’.

He made the claim in the British House of Commons on Wednesday.

The DUP MP asked the Secretary of State Hilary Benn if he agreed it was important that in his discussions with the Irish Government ‘they understand that the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland, whether they consider themselves to be British, Irish or Northern Irish, can see that it is the United Kingdom context that allows them that diversity, and that improving the lives of present generations is the best way to preserve the lives of everyone for the future?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...