Gregory Campbell: UK allows people the ‘diversity’ of seeing themselves as ‘British, Irish, or Northern Irish’

By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th Jul 2024, 17:33 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 17:33 BST
Gregory Campbell has said the ‘vast majority’ of people can see that it is the United Kingdom that allows people the ‘diversity’ of considering themselves ‘British, Irish or Northern Irish’.

He made the claim in the British House of Commons on Wednesday.

The DUP MP asked the Secretary of State Hilary Benn if he agreed it was important that in his discussions with the Irish Government ‘they understand that the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland, whether they consider themselves to be British, Irish or Northern Irish, can see that it is the United Kingdom context that allows them that diversity, and that improving the lives of present generations is the best way to preserve the lives of everyone for the future?”

Mr. Benn replied: “I join the hon. Gentleman in that commitment to improving the lives of the people of Northern Ireland. As a Government, we are committed to working on that with him and all his colleagues in Northern Ireland.”

