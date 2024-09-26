Harkin says ‘freeze profiteering and austerity not older people’ after British Labour AGM vote

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derry councillor has said the message from the British Labour Party conference vote calling for a reversal of the decision to means-test winter fuel payments for pensioners is ‘it’s time to freeze profiteering and austerity, not older people in their homes’.

A UNITE the Union motion tabled at the conference in Liverpool on Wednesday called for the payment to be reinstated.

The trade union proposal also called for a wealth taxes on the ‘super-rich’ and a relaxation on stringent fiscal rules to allow the British Government to borrow more money to invest in public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was passed by a show of hands on the last day of the conference in Liverpool this week.

A Derry councillor has said the message from the British Labour Party conference vote calling for a reversal of the decision to means-test winter fuel payments for pensioners is ‘it’s time to freeze profiteering and austerity, not older people in their homes’.

Following the vote People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin said: "The message is clear. It's time to freeze profiteering and austerity, not older people in their homes.

"We fully commend UNITE and trade unions on successfully winning the vote at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool to reinstate the Winter Fuel Payment and implement wealth taxes to raise government revenue.”

He pointed out that 250,000 older people across the North will be affected by the means-testing of winter fuel payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we get closer to winter months, many are increasingly anxious about the impact the cut will have.

"If we want this cut and and other harmful policies overturned, sustained bottom-up campaigning will be required.

"We want to see the trade union movement here help organise a determined challenge to the Stormont Executive to reinstate the Winter Fuel Payment, protect older people and immediately deliver on its legally binding responsibility to enact an Anti-Poverty Strategy to address inequality.”