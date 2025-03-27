Hilary Benn rejects 'austerity' and ‘turbo-charged Tory’ claims but acknowledges anxiety of 25,000 Derry & Strabane PIP claimants

Hilary Benn has rejected claims the British Labour Government is pursuing a ‘turbo-charged Tory’ approach to the public finances during a trip to Derry on Thursday.

But the Secretary of State acknowledged the anxiety of the 25,000 people in Derry and Strabane who rely on Personal Independence Payments (PIP) for their income.

Mr. Benn insisted that his constituency neighbour, the British Chancellor Rachel Reeves, was not pursuing an austerity agenda after her Spring Statement was strongly criticised in Derry and further afield on Wednesday.

He was in Derry on Thursday for a range of engagements in the city. During a press conference at Ebrington Plaza it was put to him that 25,000 people in Derry & Strabane are currently reliant on PIP for their income.

Hilary Benn addressing the media during a press conference at Ebrington Plaza on Thursday.

The Secretary of State rejected criticism of the British Labour government’s welfare reform proposals and said he did not accept Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill’s accusation that Ms. Reeves was pursuing a ‘turbo-charged Tory approach’.

"Well I don't agree with that last comment. The Conservatives when they came in in 2010 imposed austerity on the country. That is not what this Labour Government has done and if you look at the figures you will see the product of the investment that came through the Autumn Budget in public services in capital investments and in additional funds for the Northern Ireland Executive, a record settlement of £18.2billion for next year.

“The second thing I will say is those who can be helped and supported to come into work for the first time or to come back into work, that is the right thing to do, because it is not fair on them to say we are going to write you off and that is the rest of your life,” said the Secretary of State.

He did go on to acknowledge the concerns of people reliant on PIP.

"Of course, people are understandably anxious and worried and what is it going to mean for them. The important thing is that there should be support available to help those who can come back into work.

“As I've already said, for those who can never work, their position will be protected. But what we have been spending and the level of it, most people would agree that it is unsustainable in terms of the cost but the welfare benefit budget will continue to rise to the years ahead.”

The ‘Journal’ pointed out how life expectancy among the poorest deciles in Derry and Strabane declined in the years after the swingeing budget cuts and welfare reforms introduced by former Conservative Chancellor George Osborne from 2010.

The paper asked if Mr. Benn was concerned that a similar pattern could follow the cuts and reforms that are now proposed by the current Labour Government.

"I disagree with the premise with respect, of your question,” he replied.

"This Government is not implementing an austerity programme because the facts, the figures simply do not bear that out.”

During the press conference Mr. Benn was asked how he could justify take £1,700 a year out of the pocket of three million people on benefits UK-wide, and drive 250,000 people further into poverty.

He replied: “The current welfare system is unsustainable and it doesn’t work, to help people who can get back into work.”