Derry’s MP Colum Eastwood said that the five-party talks due to get under way with the Secretary of State today must focus on the restoration of the NI Executive to address numerous urgent difficulties facing local people.

In a statement ahead of the round-table talks getting under way this morning, the SDLP Leader called for ‘meaningful dialogue’ between the five political parties as they prepared to speak with the British Government in Hillsborough.

The Foyle MP said that this should not be a simple briefing on the state of public finances but instead should form the basis of a final dialogue to restore the Executive to deal with the crisis in public services.

“The SDLP is entering these discussions with three key priorities. They must generate the final momentum to restore the Executive, there must be a serious plan to rescue public services and we need to hear how a fair pay reward for public sector workers out on strike will be resourced. Anything else is a waste of time."

Party leader Colum Eastwood MP pictured previously at the SDLP annual Conference in St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2312GS – 37

Mr Eastwood said that people waiting years for hospital treatment ‘deserve the respect of knowing what we’re doing to help them’.

"Nurses, teachers, public transport providers and everyone else forced to strike for a fair pay deal deserve to know that we are taking their needs seriously. Everyone who relies on core public services deserves to know there is a plan to get our society back on track,” he said.