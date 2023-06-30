News you can trust since 1772
Hoax device wrapped in Pride flag in Portrush treated as hate crime by police

A suspicious object examined in the Hopefield Avenue area of the popular seaside town of Portrush on Thursday night has been declared a hoax.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:22 BST

The object, which was wrapped in a Pride flag, was located after police received a call at around 7.30pm which stated that two devices had been left in the area.

Police said they will carry out a further search in the Hopefield Grove area this morning to ensure public safety.

"Anyone who comes across anything unusual or out of the ordinary in the area is advised not to touch it and to alert police immediately.

Pride flags. (File picture)Pride flags. (File picture)
"Residents who were evacuated from their homes in Hopefield Avenue while the alert was ongoing have now returned and roads have reopened,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said.

Earlier police confirmed they were “treating this incident as a hate crime”, as they cordoned off Hopefield Avenue, Hopefield Crescent and Hopefield Grove on Thursday night.

